Vice President Joe Biden Visits North American International Auto Show In Detroit

Vice President Joe Biden is making the rounds at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Biden called the Motor City a "single shining example" of America's economic resilience.

Biden and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also presented grants Tuesday to 15 entrepreneurs seeking to open or expand their businesses as part of the Motor City Match.

The program also provides technical support and connects businesses to real estate opportunities in Detroit.

More than a dozen businesses have opened or expanded with another 17 under construction and expected to open this year.