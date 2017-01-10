Inside the Kitchen: Peace, Love and Little Donuts in Traverse City

Sometimes, nothing hits the spot quite like a good donut. and a new shop in Traverse City is really changing the game.

Gas up your old VW bus, bust out the lava lamps and the tie-dye, because the talk of the town is Peace, Love and Little Donuts!

The new hippie themed donut joint offers upwards of 40 far-out varieties to choose from, all made to order right in front of you.

Whether you're in the mood for the 'Elvis', featuring banana frosting, bacon and peanut butter drizzle (after the King's favorite sandwich), or a caramel macchiato, you can bet it will be fresh and it will be tasty!

