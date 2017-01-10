West Michigan Police: Woman Hit, Killed By Pickup Truck With Plo - Northern Michigan's News Leader

West Michigan Police: Woman Hit, Killed By Pickup Truck With Plow

West Michigan police say a woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck with a snowplow.

It happened Tuesday morning in Wyoming.

The victim was walking along the road.

The driver left the scene.

Police have not named the woman. They say she didn't have identification with her.