Hostess Brands, Palmer Candy Recall Products Over Salmonella Concerns

We're well into the New Year, but you might have some recalled holiday snacks in your pantry.

First, Hostess Brands is recalling White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies over salmonella concerns.

The coating contains milk powder ingredients that were recalled due to a concern over salmonella contamination. For more information, click here.

Palmer Candy is also recalling products because of concerns of the milk powder used in 22 of its products.

No one’s gotten sick. For more information, click here.