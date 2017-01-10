Emmet County Man Pleads Guilty To Having Child Porn

An Emmet County man made a deal in court for his child pornography case.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Arthur Whitmore from Harbor Springs in November.

Whitmore pleaded guilty to three counts of having child porn.

He was originally charged with having child porn, distributing it and using a computer to commit a crime.

The investigation started a year ago when state police got tips through Twitter.

They searched Whitmore's Boyne City home in August and seized computers.

The court has not set a sentencing date yet.