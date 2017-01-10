Confirmation Hearing For Betsy DeVos Postponed

One of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks will have to wait a little bit longer to find out if she gets the job.

The confirmation hearing for secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos has been postponed to next week.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

The official reason for the delay is "to accommodate the Senate schedule,” but Senate Democrats have been pushing for postponement.

They want a federal ethics watchdog to finish its review of the Michigan billionaire's background and investments.

Democrats say they are concerned about potential conflicts of interests DeVos may have.