Ice Mountain Hosting Community Open House To Discuss Increase In Water Pumping

Ice Mountain will host a community open house Tuesday night to discuss an increase in water pumping.

The meeting starts at 6 at the Morton Township Fire Department in Mecosta County.

It’s an opportunity for people to come and ask questions and have a say about Ice Mountain's hope to expand local water bottling.

In October, the company announced a $36 million expansion to their operation in Stanwood.

In order to do that, they would have to increase the amount of ground water they pump from a well in Osceola County.

The public is invited to attend the open house.