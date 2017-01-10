President Obama To Give Farewell Address In Chicago

Tuesday night all eyes will be on President Obama in Chicago.

It will be a time of reflection and accomplishment as he gives his farewell address.

Part of the president's farewell speech is a plea to Americans not to lose faith in their future.

It’s his last chance to try to define what this presidency meant for America.

Chicago is where he was declared the countries first black president in 2008.

The president says he'll reflect on lessons learned from his presidency, and he'll acknowledge the democratic system and how it responds to ordinary people pursuing a better future.

His speech is expected to start around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

