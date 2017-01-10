Lake City Man Accused Of Stealing From Two Stores In One Day

A Lake City man could be headed to prison for life after repeatedly breaking the law.

Police say they just caught him stealing from two stores on the same day.

State police say the man stole merchandise from both the Walmart, then Meijer in Wexford County, both on December 11.

Jeffrey Belkiewicz is now charged with two counts of first-degree retail fraud.

He is also charged with being a four-time habitual offender.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted of each charge.