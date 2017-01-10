Lake City Man Accused Of Stealing From Two Stores In One Day

Clare Counties Deputies are investigating a homicide. The Clare County Sheriff says it happened around noon in Harrison.
We can now show you the woman arrested in connection to a meth bust in Benzie County.
A Wexford County jury found a Cadillac man guilty on seven charges of selling marijuana illegally.
Two firefighters were hurt during a large cottage fire on Mackinac Island.
The Michigan Parole Board has decided that the man known as ‘White Boy Rick’ will be released from prison.
Lakewood Cottage suffered extensive damage after a fire Thursday night, the Fire Chief on Mackinac Island tells us it's one of the worst fires he's seen since he's been in the department...
State police say a man is facing an attempted murder charge after pointing a gun at someone and pulling the trigger in Kalkaska County.
Grand Traverse County sheriff's deputies believe they found the two men responsible for a break-in dating back to April.
The Crystal Coaster is Michigan’s only alpine slide and it's right here in Northern Michigan at Crystal Mountain.
Charlevoix Cheboygan Emmet Central Dispatch says a fiber cut near Grayling is impacting cell phone service.
