Man Who Stole Pizzas From Delivery Man Sentenced To Jail

A man who stole pizzas from a delivery man will spend a year in jail.

Damian Spear was sentenced to one year in the Wexford County jail.

He admitted to threatening a delivery man with a hammer. That's considered a dangerous weapon.

Then, he took off with three pizzas.

It happened last May in the Country Acres neighborhood in Cadillac.

Another woman, Deanna Spencer served her time in jail for interfering with the investigation.

Spear also must pay nearly $1,800 in fines and serve 60 months probation.