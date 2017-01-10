Gladwin County Man Accused Of Stealing Gun

A Gladwin County man is in trouble again after deputies say he stole a gun.

The man was out on parole on New Year’s Eve, when deputies say he took a 40-caliber pistol and tablet from a home in Tobacco Township.

Cody Loureiro is now the main suspect in the theft.

Deputies found the gun and tablet downstate, and started searching for Loureiro.

They caught him during a traffic stop last Wednesday and arrested him.

He's now charged with larceny and habitual offender fourth degree.