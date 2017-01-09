Traverse City PD Thanked On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

“I didn't get in the job necessarily for the recognition but it is nice to hear thank you every now and then,” says Sergeant Erich Bohrer.

Across the state and nation, people are saying thanks to those who serve and protect their communities.

January 9th is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a day meant to recognize officers who put their lives on the line.

There's been negative expressions and actions lately towards law enforcement nationally.

But Traverse City Police say they've seen just the opposite.

Today many officers say they were thanked for protecting our area.

Officers say they don't do the work for the recognition.

But getting a card in the mail or seeing a batch of cookies dropped off at the station lets them know their work is appreciated.

“People have gone out of their way to shake my hand, say thanks, and just show us that gratitude and let us know that they are on our side and that they do support the local police,” continues Sergeant Erich Bohrer with the Traverse City Police Department.

National Law Enforcement Day happens every January 9th.