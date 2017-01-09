TNT Arrests Downstate Man Accused Of Bringing Drugs To Wexford, Missaukee County

A downstate man is facing charges in Northern Michigan, accused of bringing heroin and crack north from Detroit.

The Traverse Narcotics Team began investigating Brian Posey of Detroit in the summer of 2015.

They believed he was moving heroin and crack cocaine from Detroit to Wexford and Missaukee counties.

Through investigation, TNT was able to find the source of the drug and arrested Posey.

He's now charged with conspiracy to deliver heroin in both counties.

As well as a charge for conspiracy to deliver crack cocaine in Missaukee County.