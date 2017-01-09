Grand Traverse County Treasurer's Office Sees Uptick In Passport Processing

A big uptick in passport processing across the country and grand traverse county is no exception.

It's all because the increase in passports during 2006 and 2007 when passports became required to travel to places like Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Those passports are now expiring.

Grand Traverse County’s Treasurer's Office has been so swamped with passport applications and renewals, Monday they extended their hours from 3:30 p.m. to 7p.m. during that time they processed a total of more than 41 passports.

They say this past November and December their passport numbers have doubled compared to 2015.

Treasurer Heidi Scheppe, MBA, CPFO, CPFIM says, “There’s been times we've had all five us up at the counter processing two and three passport families and with lines out the door so we're trying to eliminate that and make it more user friendly for everyone and keep our work flow in check as well.”

They say if you're planning a trip for spring break you only have a few weeks to get an application before you have to pay an expedited fee.