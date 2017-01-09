Cherry Capital Airport Adds Dallas To Seasonal Non-Stop Flights

More tourists will be headed to northern Michigan this summer.

That's according to Cherry Capital Airport and their big announcement Monday.

The airport says this summer they'll be offering daily direct flights to and from the Dallas area.

It's a service four years in the making with American Airlines and local organizations like the Traverse City Area Chamber, Traverse City Tourism and the Gaylord Golf Mecca.

A $750,000 grant from the United States Department of Transportation also helped fund the new service.

The airport says Dallas is an international connection with flights to and from South America which could go a long way for the wine industry.

Not only that it's a way for the southwest part of the country to get a better taste of what northern Michigan has to offer.

Airport Director Kevin Klein says, “We have the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival where a lot of those horse owners come out of the Texas market so Dallas is just a great hub to bring those Texans to us and also a great international hub for us to connect to the world.”

The daily service will start June 2nd and goes through August 21st.

This is the airport's eighth city to be included in their summer daily services.