Cadillac Frosty Cup Staff, Past and Present, Remember Restaurant After Fire

"I feel sorry for the employees that no longer have a job."

A local restaurant and Cadillac staple, erased from existence.

A fiery end for the Frosty Cup, which had been in business for decades.

The Frosty Cup Restaurant burned to the ground Monday morning, after more than 50 years of serving customers.

It's a story we first brought you on Michigan This Morning.

A burglar alarm alerted deputies and Cadillac city police around 3 a.m.

Police found smoke coming from the eves and back door.

Fire crews quickly figured out the attic was full of flames, then the roof collapsed.

They say it is likely the fire, not an intruder caused the first alarm.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Derrick Larr met former workers who remember their time at the Frosty Cup well.

He continues our coverage from the scene.

Yellow tape now surrounds an area of smoke and ash and water, all that's left of the Frosty Cup that once stood here since 1958, even endured another fire more than 30 years ago in 1976.

One family says they invested time here many times…five family members over.

“I’m very sad,” says Jackie Olney, who worked there when she was 14 years old. “I couldn't believe when I heard it this morning."

Jackie Olney worked at the first Frosty Cup 45 years ago alongside her four brothers and sisters.

“It was wonderful. Bob and Jeanne Lamphere were good people to work for,” Olney remembers. “It felt like it was the first time when it burned down. I feel sorry for the people."

“It’s too bad,” says Joan Wing, Jackie’s mother. “I feel sorry for the lady that's got it now."

Joan remembers when the restaurant first opened.

“My kids made a little extra money for themselves that way and they liked working here,” Wing says. “My daughters were waitresses. My boys were the cooks.”

“It’s definitely going to leave a void,” says Yvonne Meyer, Frosty Cup’s current owner. “You live, eat and breathe it 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Meyer says she could only stand by and watch her business, 27 years in the ownership, go up in smoke and fire.

“I sat there probably for 2 ½, 3 hours, watching it burn,” Meyer says. “I don't think it's actually sunk in yet, you know? That it's gone. I think when tomorrow comes, you know, maybe it will be a little different because that is gone. Your daily routine. I have to find a new daily routine.”

The Frosty Cup is insured but its future is not.

“I don't know. We've got to wait until the smoke clears,” Meyer says. “We really haven’t discussed it yet. Just trying to get through the whole process here.”

Fortunately, this business was closed when the fire started.

No one was hurt.

Fire fighters are still investigating what may have caused this.