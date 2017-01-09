Cheboygan Man Faces Multiple Charges For Stealing Plow, Running Over Mailboxes

A Cheboygan man is in serious trouble. First police arrested him for destruction of property.

Then he got caught again while out on bond.

The first arrest happened Friday in Cheboygan for destroying property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Donald Douglas Jr. was then released on bond.

The next day police caught him again.

They say he broke into Bishop GMC Cadillac, stole a plow from the dealership, and then he started knocking over mailboxes.

Now he's facing more charges including breaking and entering and unlawfully driving away with the plow.