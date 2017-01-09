Lake County Animal Control Receives Generous Cat and Dog Food Donation

An anonymous donor made a generous donation to a local animal control.

They dropped off three pallets full of dog and cat food in Baldwin for Lake County Animal Control.

The donation included 68 bags of dog food and 16 bags of cat food.

The donor was passing through Lake County last week when they dropped off the food.

The Lake County Sheriff says this was a huge surprise and will make a big difference.

“I was excited about it. It wasn't the kind of donation you get on a normal basis, but it was a great value to the community to be able to get this kind.of donation, so we were very happy that we could get that,” said Lake County Sheriff Richard Martin.

Animal control says this food could be enough to last them the entire year.