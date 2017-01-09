Neighbors Concerned After Man's Body Found In His Manistee Apartment

A death was scary for people living in a quiet neighborhood.

Now they're learning police are treating this as a murder investigation.

Manistee Police found Gary Woodward dead in his home.

A pathologist did an autopsy Monday, but an official cause of death is still a month away.

Woodward’s body was found Saturday night inside his apartment on Hancock Street.

Police are investigating the death as a murder.

Officers found blood both inside and outside of the home.

Plus, his door and window were broken.

Medical examiners at the scene were unable to find a clear cause of death and neighbors are worried.

9&10's Taylor Jones was on the street Monday meeting with some of them, she has more details.

“To tell you that someone getting murdered on our street doesn't upset us, that would be an absolute lie,” says Mary Bongiorno, a neighbor.

Neighbor, justifiably concerned after waking up Saturday to police up and down their street.

“I walked outside and looked and there were police cars everywhere and I stepped out and asked the police officer, he said unfortunately we have had a man die down the street and we do not know if what it is all about yet,” says Bongiorno.

Another neighbor agreed.

“When they put up the crime scene tape I knew something big happened. The fire department is down the street, down at the end and police are there all the time at the fire department. This is a quiet little neighborhood,” says John Williams, a neighbor.

Now police are calling Gary Woodward’s death a murder investigation.

That does little to settle the rattled nerves.

“It’s the first time I have felt a little concerned. I felt like I have to lock my door and I have never felt like I have to lock my door, so it is a little bit unnerving, but that's where I have to fall back on faith,” says Bongirono.

And there's faith that the local police will be there to protect them in the future.

“We were surrounded and when I voiced concern, I had every assurance that they would watch out for me because I was all alone that day, so I was very proud of our policemen,” says Bongirono.

But for now, the neighbors on this quiet street are just waiting for answers.

“I hope they catch the guy soon or resolve it or give us an update because everyone likes to go to sleep at night and sleep in peace,” says Bongirono.