Oceana County Man Accused Of Setting House On Fire

An Oceana County man is accused of trying to set a home on fire on purpose.

He was arrested last week after police say he was using some sort of accelerant that set a house on fire near New Era.

Daniel Guerra is now charged with third-degree arson.

He's currently being held in the Oceana County Jail on a $50,000 bond.  

He's due back in court later this month.  