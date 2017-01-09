Healthy Living: Low-Calorie Cocktails

Nutritionists recommend not drinking your calories when trying to lose weight.

Sometimes, a night out in the town can cost you more calories than dinner.

In Healthy Living, we'll tell you how to enjoy a cocktail without guilt.

When trying to lose weight, it is important to have a game plan before heading to a party or bar.

Decide how many drinks you will have throughout the night and be sure to cut out calories earlier in the day.

Most importantly, be aware of your personal limits, and don't drink and drive.