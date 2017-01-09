Chevy Bolt Named Car Of The Year At Detroit Auto Show

General Motor’s electric vehicle, the Chevy Bolt was just named the car of the year at the Detroit Auto Show.

GM is hoping the recognition will get Americans to take a second look at electric vehicles.

The bolt gets more than 200 miles per battery charge, which is more than the average American drives in a day, and sells for around $30,000 when a federal tax credit is included.

The announcement comes as gas prices keep inching higher, amid rising crude oil prices.