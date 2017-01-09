Funeral Arrangements Set For Man Who Died In Snowmobile Race Crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a local man who died in a snowmobile race.

Billy Joe Travis died Friday night at the No Bull Triple Crown at the Isabella County Fairgrounds.

He lost control and fell off his sled.

Two other snowmobiles hit him.

The funeral is Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Community Center in Hillman.

The viewing will be from 11-2 and the funeral will follow.

Family asks that you come dressed as he would, in boots, jeans, camo or flannel.