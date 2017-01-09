Leelanau Co. Deputies Arrest Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk, Child Endangerment

Two children are OK after Leelanau County deputies say a woman drove drunk and crashed the SUV they were in.

Deputies say the woman was on North Omena Point Road on Friday when a deer ran out in front her.

She lost control.

Deputies say she was intoxicated and had taken prescription medicine.

They arrested her for that and child endangerment.

One boy was treated for minor injuries.

Both children were turned over to their grandmother.