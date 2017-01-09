Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Renovated Fishing Cabin

This home was built for a simple purpose -- a place to sleep after a long day of fishing on Walloon Lake.

With four walls and a wood burning stove in the middle of the room, when the current owners bought the property they went to work on completely renovating the space.

What is left is a functional, beautiful and purposefully design space. Not an inch of space hasn't been taken into consideration with its design and function.

Kalin and Erin toured for this week's Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.