Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Tax Traps

This week in Retiring Well with Michael Reese advisors are discussing the tax traps or consequences that people can get themselves into with retirement plans, specifically IRAs.

The show is put on each week by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Advisors say there are many different types of items people get into and they can sometimes cause problems.

“Some people like to own real estate inside of their IRAs. This is very complex and you need a professional to look through this for you, because there is interest of self-dealing, or specifically if you have personal interest or person benefit from that property it can be very challenging,” says Art Canfield, financial advisor.

