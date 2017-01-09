Healthy Living: Neocart Trial

Clinical trials for a new way to repair cartilage damage in the knee are in phase three, and showing promising results.

The current standard treatment, micro fracture, involves making small holes in the bone, which will create a hybrid cartilage that may break down over time.

Today in Healthy Living, we look at the Neocart trial, where doctors use a patient's own cartilage to make the fix.

The Neocart clinical trial will include 245 patients and is 75 percent full.

Candidates must be between 18 and 59 years old and have pain in one knee.