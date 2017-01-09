Caught on Camera: Spinning Ice Disc Phenomenon

An eerie spinning ice disc has been spotted recently in Michigan. Kyle Kimbell captured this video of the phenomenon in Pine River near Vestaburg, MI.

These discs are found in slow moving rivers and can vary in size. It used to be believed that these spinning ice disc were formed when cold air came into contact with eddies in the river, but researches have recently found this is not the case.

Stephane Dorbolo lead a research team, studying this phenomenon. They found that as the ice melts, the cold dense water sinks and rotates just like water going down a drain. This causes the ice above it to begin to rotate at a constant speed.

If you are interested in learning more, you can find the full article by clicking here.