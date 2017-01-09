Grand Traverse County Man Charged With Having Meth Lab

A Grand Traverse County man is now charged with having a meth lab.

Child Protective Services tipped off the Traverse Narcotics Team that a couple was making meth in Interlochen.

Detectives arrested Matthew Brandon Friday.

They found meth making materials, along with marijuana and other drug paraphernalia inside the camper.

The children were taken to the hospital for possible meth exposure and were removed from the home.

Brandon is charged with operating-maintaining a meth lab.