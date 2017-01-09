Police Arrest Traverse City Man Who Had Marijuana In Car

Police arrested a Traverse City man who had marijuana in his car, and he owes the court a lot of money.

Officers saw the car drive into Clinch Marina with its lights off around 1 a.m.

When they approached the car, they found a 20-year-old Traverse City man.

He has a criminal bench warrant out of 13th Circuit Court.

Police say he owed more than $2,700 in cash.

He also had an open can of beer and more than an ounce of marijuana in the car.

Police are sending a report to the prosecutor's office requesting more charges.