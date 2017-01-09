Manistee County Man Found Dead In Apartment Identified

We can now tell you the name of a man found dead in his Manistee County apartment.

Police found 45-year-old, Gary Woodward, dead in his Manistee home on Saturday morning.

Investigators are calling his death suspicious and that this case is a homicide.

Police found blood inside and outside the apartment along with a broken door and window.

Now police are waiting on an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.

His death is still under investigation.