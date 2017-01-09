Cherry Capital Airport Announces Non-Stop Service To Dallas Ft. Worth

Two firefighters were hurt during a large cottage fire on Mackinac Island.
The Michigan Parole Board has decided that the man known as ‘White Boy Rick’ will be released from prison.
More than 400 people have been charged in a massive health care fraud and opioid scam totaling more than $1.3 billion.
Starting Thursday, July 13, anyone owning private land will have a chance to open their property to the DNR to help deer habitat, if they apply for it.
State police say a man is facing an attempted murder charge after pointing a gun at someone and pulling the trigger in Kalkaska County.
Repairs are already underway on a Mackinac Island home after it caught fire Thursday night.
A Wexford County jury found a Cadillac man guilty on seven charges of selling marijuana illegally.
The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a Hesperia man they say could be armed and dangerous.
State Police in Roscommon County say it was a bizarre discovery made during a traffic stop. Troopers arrested a Houghton Lake man after they found drugs and a sword in his car.
Verizon has experienced a major security breach, leaving millions of customer's personal information exposed.
