Cherry Capital Airport Announces Non-Stop Service To Dallas Ft.

Cherry Capital Airport Announces Non-Stop Service To Dallas Ft. Worth

More direct flights will soon be taking off from a Northern Michigan airport.

Traverse City’s Cherry Capital Airport says they will offer non-stop service to Dallas Ft. Worth, Texas starting this summer.

Cherry Capital officials and American Airlines are working together to make it easier for those traveling from the southwest region to Traverse City.

Daily flights to and from Dallas Ft. Worth will begin June 2.

