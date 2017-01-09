Cadillac Restaurant Destroyed In Fire

A Cadillac restaurant with decades of history is gone.

A fire early Monday morning gutted the building.

Fire destroyed the Frost Cup Restaurant in Cadillac.

It started before 3 Monday morning, but crews haven't determined a cause yet.

The Wexford County Sheriff's Department got a call from a burglar alarm, and when they went to check it out and they saw smoke.

M-115 and Sunnyside Drive were shut down, but are now back open.

The restaurant's owner says they are in shock.

“I was just trying to take it all in. It’s kinda like, just kinda watching and not believing what you're seeing. Hopefully, we can move on,” says owner Yvonne Meyer.

No one was hurt.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest throughout the day on air and online.