Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Muffet, Jello & Mickey

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Muffet, Jello & Mickey –just two of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Muffet is a young domestic short hair and tiger mix. She has been spayed. Muffet loves to socialize and is used to being around other cats. Muffet loves to watch her surroundings to see what’s going on around her. While she may seem reserved at first, Muffet is ready to meet a new family to play with! Visit the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City to see if Muffet is the perfect fit for your family!

Jello is an adult Staffordshire bull terrier mix. She is spayed, house trained, micro chipped and current on vaccinations. Jello is good with other dogs and has done well with cats too! She’s okay on a leash and loves car rides. Jello is waiting for her forever home at the AuSable Valley Animal Shelter in Grayling.

Mickey is an adult English pointer & Labrador retriever mix. He is neutered, house trained and current on vaccinations. Mickey is very active and looking for a family who enjoys being active too! Mickey is waiting to find his forever home at the Great Lakes Humane Society in Traverse City.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!