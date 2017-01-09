Crews Battle Downtown Gladwin Garage Fire - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Crews Battle Downtown Gladwin Garage Fire

A garage caught on fire near the elementary school in downtown Gladwin.

The fire department says they got a call before 1pm on Saturday afternoon about smoke coming from a garage on Arcade Street.

They say no one was home when they got there, and they had to force their way inside.

The department then called Beaverton Fire for back up.

No one was hurt but freezing water was an issue.