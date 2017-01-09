City Of Flint Accepting Applications For Lead Abatement Jobs

Workers are needed for lead abatement jobs in Flint.

The city is accepting applications Tuesday at various locations.

For the job, you must complete a training session, followed by an exam for state certification.

Those certified can interview for lead abatement worker and supervisor positions with local contractors and they'll work towards decreasing the amount of lead found in local resources.

This comes after the Flint River was not treated to control corrosion, causing lead to leach from pipes and old fixtures in homes around the city.