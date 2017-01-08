CMU Student In Florida Airport During Deadly Shooting Shares Experience

Two firefighters were hurt during a large cottage fire on Mackinac Island.
More than 400 people have been charged in a massive health care fraud and opioid scam totaling more than $1.3 billion.
Starting Thursday, July 13, anyone owning private land will have a chance to open their property to the DNR to help deer habitat, if they apply for it.
Nurses at Munson Medical Center are moving along in the process to form a union.
State Police in Roscommon County say it was a bizarre discovery made during a traffic stop. Troopers arrested a Houghton Lake man after they found drugs and a sword in his car.
Verizon has experienced a major security breach, leaving millions of customer's personal information exposed.
A woman is back home safe with family after being reported missing.
Five people were arrested after a meth lab investigation in Benzie County.
Disbelief Thursday as some people clean up from severe storms that ripped through their homes.
A traffic stop turned into an arrest when Michigan State Troopers found marijuana and a large sword inside the car in Roscommon County.
