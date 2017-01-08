CMU Student In Florida Airport During Deadly Shooting Shares Experience

Northern Michigan’s News Leader has learned that a Central Michigan University student was in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport during the shooting.

Tricia Dwyer shared her experience on her Facebook page following the shooting.

With this photo, Tricia says quote “Everyone started screaming and running and hiding, and alarms sounded.”

She says quote “It was such a blur, but I remember everyone running out the door, so I got out the door.”

The student says she got these wounds after falling down a flight of cement stairs, trying to escape.

“I am so thankful that my family is safe, and if you're reading this, please say a prayer for today's victims and their families." says Tricia.