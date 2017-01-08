Fiat Chrysler To Invest $1 Billion In U.S. Factories

More jobs are coming to Michigan!

Fiat Chrysler says it's investing $1 billion in U.S. factories, which will bring 2,000 new jobs, and 3 new Jeep vehicles.

The company plans to modernize the factory in Warren to make the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer large SUVs.

The announcement comes as the company continues efforts to increase their production of SUVs and trucks, working to get out of the small and mid-size car business.