One Month Left To Apply For Spring Turkey Hunting License

A reminder if you want to hunt turkeys this spring, your time to apply for a license is limited.

The 2017 spring season runs April 17 through May 31, with several periods to choose from.

Hunters must apply by February 1.

Another option is Hunt 234, which is open statewide and runs through the month of May.

For this, no application is necessary.

Over-the-counter sales for Hunt 234 licenses begin March 20.

The DNR says about 30,000 turkeys are hunted annually in Michigan.

