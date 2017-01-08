Cadillac Accident Sends Two to Hospital

2 people were taken to the hospital today after a crash in Cadillac.

The Police Department says just before 8 Sunday evening a woman didn’t stop at a stop sign on Seneca Avenue.

She crashed into a vehicle driving on West Division Street causing that vehicle to hit a power pole.

That driver was treated at the scene and released, but the driver that failed to stop and her passenger were taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac and treated for minor injuries.