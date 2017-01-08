Wexford County Crash Leaves Two Dead

Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County.

Deputies got the call just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday about the crash on M-37 north of Mesick.

They say Rebecca Quade of Mesick was going south on M-37 when she lost control and crossed the centerline and into the path of an oncoming car.

Quade was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacquelyn Ursum of Irons was a passenger in the other vehicle.

She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say neither woman was wearing a seat belt.

They say speed and road conditions were both factors in the crash.

It remains under investigation.