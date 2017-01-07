Police Investigating Man Found Dead In Manistee Apartment

A man was found dead in a Manistee apartment, now police say they're investigating his death as a homicide.

Police got the call around nine Saturday morning.

When they got to the apartment on Hancock Street they found a 45 year old man dead.

9&10's Taylor Jones was in Manistee talking to investigators.

“There’s a reason to believe it can be a suspicious death and reason to believe it can be emergency, so there's nothing to point us in one direction or the other,” says Chief Dave Bachman, Manistee Police Department.

A man was found dead inside his apartment. Police say they found blood inside and outside of the apartment, along with a broken door and window. But they aren't sure how the man died.

“It’s always suspicious when you have blood on the scene inside and outside and you have forced entry into the house, so that in it of itself, and a dead person lends you to believe it’s suspicious. We don't find out why those facts occur, but there is a lot of explanation for that as well. There is also a medical explanation for some of the stuff we are seeing,” says Bachman.

Now police will wait on an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death, but are investigating the death as a homicide. They also called in the State Police Crime Lab.

“There’s a lot of conflicting information. There's a lot of evidence that suggests it was a medical emergency and there's no evidence suggesting specifically that it was a violent death, but there is some evidence suggesting maybe it was a violent death. Till we know for sure, we are investigating it as a homicide, a violent death,” says Bachman.

Word about the investigation spread quickly to people living nearby.

“Shocked if its murder. It’s never happened around here, we don't know. It’s kind of upsetting you know? It doesn't happen around here, it’s a small town,” says Pete Garcia, a neighbor.