Alpena Apartment Complex Evacuated After Man Falls Asleep Smoking, Sets Couch on Fire

Firefighters in Alpena say a man fell asleep while smoking and set his couch on fire, forcing an apartment complex to evacuate.

They got the call Saturday morning from the complex on River Street in Alpena after reports of smoke coming from one of the buildings.

When they got there they found a small fire on a couch in one of the apartments,.

Firefighters say they determined the man in that apartment fell asleep on the couch while smoking which caused the couch to catch on fire.

They say it caused minimal damage to the apartment.

No one was hurt.