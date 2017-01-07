Manistee Police Investigate Suspicious Death

A man was found dead Saturday morning inside his apartment, now Manistee Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

They got the call around 9:00 a.m. Saturday about a body being found at an apartment on Hancock Street in the city of Manistee.

Investigators say they found blood both outside and inside the apartment along with a broken window in the door.

The man's body has been taken for an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.

Police say until those results are complete, they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The man's name has not been released.