BREAKING: Racer Dead After Accident at No Bull Triple Crown Snowmobile Races

A man is dead after an accident at the No Bull Triple Crown snowmobile races in Isabella County.

According to the No Bull Triple Crown Facebook page, racer Billy Travis died after an accident on the track Friday night. The rest of the races were canceled Friday, but will resume Saturday at the Isabella County Fairgrounds.

