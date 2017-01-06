Outdoor Workers In Traverse City Get The Job Done By Bundling Up

Cold temperatures have many of us bundling up or staying inside.

But for those who work outdoors, they don't have a choice.

Continuing our team weather coverage, 9&10’s Megan Atwood gives us a look at how those who have to work outside stay warm and get the job done.

Working out in the elements and on machines like this means construction workers have to be prepared to stay warm.

“Just try to keep moving. Hot chocolate at break time is always a good thing,” says Wally Eisner, a construction worker.

Peninsula Construction and Design says they take a few extra breaks when temps outside are bitter cold.

Eisner goes on, “Just to go warm up a little bit, warm up our face that's a lot that gets cold. In the winter time you almost want to work harder just to stay warm, you know what I mean?”

Wally Eisner and his crew work 8 hour shifts and some jobs call for working without gloves.

“Little tedious things, putting nuts and bolts and little small screws together and stuff like that,” Eisner says. “You keep them real close and put them back in there as soon as you get a chance.”

But it’s the numerous layers of clothes that are a must when temps are in the teens.

“Warm boots, warm gloves, and hand warmers are a good idea. I’ve got my Yooper hat on so that's always a plus, its extra warm,” Eisner laughs, pointing to his hat.

And for parking ambassadors like Krista who walk the streets of downtown Traverse City, it’s those layers that make all the difference too.

“The first thing I do when I get ready for work is bundle up, that's for sure. My gloves are helpful because they have the fingers on the inside. It also has the touch screen thing so I can still write my tickets,” says Krista Wright.

Walking between 8 and 12 miles every day in the cold, she says keeping her feet warm is a priority.

“You need a nice pair of boots because your feet have to stay dry because its wet,” Wright goes on to say.