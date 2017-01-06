Cadillac Girl Raises Money for Wexford County Animal Shelter

A girl with a big heart for animals is working to help pets without homes.

This is 11-year-old Anna Elmore.

An effort to promote kindness in her community inspired Anna to help the cats and dogs at the Wexford County Animal Shelter.

So she got to work, setting up a jar for donations in Thirsty's gas station in Cadillac.

The donations quickly stacked up and when Anna went back to get the jar, she found she raised $52.18.

"Animals are probably one of my favorite things in the world and I just want every single pet in the world to have a nice home,” Anna says.

All of her proceeds will go directly to the shelter.

And she says you can help by donating pet food and other supplies.