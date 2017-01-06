New Study Changing Way Doctors Look At Peanut Allergies

A groundbreaking new study is changing the way doctors look at peanut allergies.

Peanut allergies are the leading cause of food allergy deaths in America, and there is a big change in the recommendations to protect your children.

The National Institutes of Health recently sponsored a panel of studies on allergy prevention.

They found when parents introduced peanuts into their kids' diets as early as 4 months old the risk of developing peanut allergies later on in life drops by as much as 81 percent.

That’s very different from previous recommendations, which advised keeping children away from peanuts until age 3 or longer.

Doctors say the ability to prevent allergies from developing comes as a huge relief.

“We as pediatricians, we are big advocates of preventing things before they happen. So for us, this is really, really good news,” says Dr. Dave Olson, Grand Traverse Children’s Clinic.

