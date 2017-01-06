Emmet County Bait Shop Urges Safety While Ice Fishing After Carbon Monoxide Death

A Chippewa County woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning while ice fishing.

Michigan State Police say Jenise Corbiere passed away Thursday night.

Jenise and her husband were ice fishing in separate shanties on Munuscong Bay.

Her husband went to check on her and found Jenise slumped over Tuesday.

Ice fishing experts say it can be a dangerous sport if you're not careful.

You should dress warmly to avoid frost bite and bring ice picks in case you fall in.

Shanties need to be properly ventilated when heating with propane.

"You will get light headed. You will feel a dizzy sensation," Harbor General Store manager William Quaglia said. "Right there, you automatically want to get up and get out."

Bait shops recommend checking with local ice fishermen or the sheriffs department before going out on the ice.