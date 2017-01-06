Emmet County Plumbers Offer Tips to Avoid Pipes Freezing

Temperatures near zero can mean the possibility of pipes freezing.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik have more details on how to keep the water running smoothly this winter.

"You won't have water at a fixture or a portion of your house," Sheren Great Lakes senior service coordinator Jim Musselman said.

It can be a plumbing nightmare in the winter.

Freezing pipes are not only an inconvenience, but the fixes can drain your wallet.

Sheren Great Lakes says one of the easiest way to prevent a freeze up is checking your furnace every year.

"It can head off all kinds of problems," Musselman said. "You can also have wifi stats involved where you can monitor the temperature in your house."

Ballard's Plumbing and Heating agrees that wifi monitors are a great tool, especially if you leave the house for a long period of time.

"Keep your house monitored so that you know for safety reasons so you know what the temperatures are," Ballard's Plumbing and Heating service manager Todd Mundy said.

You never want the house to get too cold.

"If you keep it around 60 degrees, you're in pretty good shape," Mundy said. "Keep your cabinet doors open and stuff in the bathroom areas open in areas like that so the heats getting into all those rooms."

Don't forget to check the batteries in the thermostat.

"Make sure you're closing all your air vents and crawl space and making sure any cavities or anything are enclosed so there's no air, direct air, blowing in to making cold areas in the house," Mundy said.